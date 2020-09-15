Carole Olivera

OLIVERA - Carole of Farmingdale on September 13, 2020. Devoted wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Philip (Sara) and Steven (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Madison, Asher, and Lorenzo. Loyal sister to Linda and aunt of Lisa, Joseph (Gina), Ashley, Allie, Josh, and Jo Jo.Dedicated mommy to JC Bear and Shadow. Well respected administrator of the Farmingdale Public School District. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-4pm and 6-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.mccourtandtruddemorg







