Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Point Lookout Community Church
Plunkett - Carole M. (nee Mischler) passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 84. Born to Frank and Hazel Mischler of Malverne. Beloved wife of John Plunkett for 64 years. Loving mother of Christopher (Maria), Michael (Donna) and Carolyn (Robert). Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Loving sister of Hazel Petersen. Carole studied at Hofstra University and went on to become a well respected elementary school teacher in the Smithtown Schools for 30 years. A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019 at the Point Lookout Community Church at 11:00 am.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2019
