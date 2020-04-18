|
PRUTTING - Carole (Tionaytis) of East Northport passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 from Covid-19. She is survived by her heartbroken family including her husband of 59 years, David and their children, Scott, John, Kimberly Walsh (Kevin) and Carrie Trezza (Michael) along with 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also mourning her loss are her sister, Mary Lehrer and her family. Carole was a devoted wife and mother and a fierce fighter until the end. Her beauty, faith and capacity for love will be missed every day. In light of the current health crisis and for the safety of all, the family will be having a private burial. Once this crisis has abated a memorial service in her honor will be held.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020