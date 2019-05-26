Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Interment
Following Services
Genola Rural Cemetery
Northport, NY
View Map
ROWLANDS - Carole S. of Wantagh, NY on May 22, 2019, at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Kenneth. Loving mother of Christine and her husband Gaetano Orto, Susan and her husband John Kania, and Karen and her husband Joseph Sjoholm. Cherished grandmother of Nick, Tyler, Lauren, Dillon, Grace, Isabelle, and Riley. Adored sister of Claire Strelecki (William), and Alan Friedrich (Jan). Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Religious Service will be held Thursday, 8 pm, in the funeral home. Funeral will be held Friday, 9:30 am - 10:00 am, with an interment to follow at Genola Rural Cemetery in Northport, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to or (800) 873-6983 osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from May 26 to May 27, 2019
