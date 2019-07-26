Home

Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0007
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
TIRICO - Carole of Manorville, passed away on July 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Gerard. Loving mother of Tracey Tirico, Gerard Tirico, and Michael (Terri) Tirico. Cherished grandmother of Michael Christopher and sister of June Tantillo and the late Barbara Riordan. Carole loved crafting, animals and being in nature. Visiting hours on Sunday, July 28th from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Wesche Funeral Home, 495 Main St., Center Moriches. Funeral service Monday morning at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019
