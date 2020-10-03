1/
Caroline (Chiappisi) DeMasi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMASI - Caroline (nee Chiappisi) beloved wife of the late Dominick DeMasi, loving mother of Josephine Heffron (Dennis), Nicholas, Paul (Lisa), Darlene Caico (Michael) and Richard (Lisa), loving grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 4. Reposing at Albrecht, Bruno, O'Shea Funeral Home 62 Carlton Ave. East Islip, NY. Visiting Saturday & Sunday 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm Funeral Mass at St. Anne's Church Brentwood NY Monday 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Care Network.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. Anne's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved