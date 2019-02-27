Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Latham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Latham

Notice Condolences Flowers

Caroline Latham Notice
LATHAM - Caroline, J. of Rockville Centre, NY suddenly on February 26, 2019. Loving wife of Christopher D. Loving mother to Eric and step-mother to Elizabeth Ann Poleck DMD (Nathtan), Rita R. Latham and Christopher W. Latham. Devoted grandmother of Luke and Matthew Poleck and Leonardo Latham Larios. Daughter of Denise Tear. Loving sister to Chjuang-John (Veronica) Tear and Annette Chiaravolloti (Sal). Loving aunt and sister in-law to many. Principal of St. Joseph High School Brooklyn. Friends may call tonight 7-9PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
Download Now