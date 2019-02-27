|
LATHAM - Caroline, J. of Rockville Centre, NY suddenly on February 26, 2019. Loving wife of Christopher D. Loving mother to Eric and step-mother to Elizabeth Ann Poleck DMD (Nathtan), Rita R. Latham and Christopher W. Latham. Devoted grandmother of Luke and Matthew Poleck and Leonardo Latham Larios. Daughter of Denise Tear. Loving sister to Chjuang-John (Veronica) Tear and Annette Chiaravolloti (Sal). Loving aunt and sister in-law to many. Principal of St. Joseph High School Brooklyn. Friends may call tonight 7-9PM and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home 20 Lincoln Ave Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Friday 10AM St. Agnes Cathedral. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019