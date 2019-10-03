|
MIESEMER - Caroline on September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur. Cherished mother of William Uhlig (Jennifer), Debra Tucek (Karl) and Arthur Jr. (Heidi). Caroline is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her brother Charles Plaia (Ida). Memorial visiting will be at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, St. James, NY on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1 - 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 3, 2019