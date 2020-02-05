|
O'BRIEN - Carolyn A., (nee Burns) of Rockville Centre, NY on February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Loving and devoted mother of the late Brian Jr., Kevin (Patricia), Jeremiah (Anne), Michael (Wanda), and Maura (Thomas) Geirin. Adored grandmother of Kristina, Elizabeth, Kevin Jr., Jeremiah, Katelyn, Brian, Patrick, Vincent and Daniel. Dear great grandmother of Sophia and Dominic. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Wednesday 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Thursday 10 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020