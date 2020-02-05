Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Carolyn A. O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN - Carolyn A., (nee Burns) of Rockville Centre, NY on February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Brian. Loving and devoted mother of the late Brian Jr., Kevin (Patricia), Jeremiah (Anne), Michael (Wanda), and Maura (Thomas) Geirin. Adored grandmother of Kristina, Elizabeth, Kevin Jr., Jeremiah, Katelyn, Brian, Patrick, Vincent and Daniel. Dear great grandmother of Sophia and Dominic. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Wednesday 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Thursday 10 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
