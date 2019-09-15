Home

REHBERGER - Carolyn A., 77, of St. Petersburg, passed away September 12, 2019. Born March 20, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Kathryn Andrus, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Frederick "Si" Reh-berger. Carolyn received her Bachelor's degree in fine arts from Syracuse University and a Master's degree in fine arts from C.W. Post. She enjoyed her time as a Docent at St. Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts and was a member of the St. Petersburg Woman's Club and St. Raphael's Catholic Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and will be missed by her three loving children and two grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, sister, nieces and nephews. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12pm-2pm with funeral service at 2pm at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg, followed by interment at Sunnyside Cemetery. Visit the personalized guestbook at: www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019
