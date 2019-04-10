Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Meserole Funeral Home Inc
143 Lord Ave
Inwood, NY 11096
(516) 239-1398
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Benenati
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn B. Benenati

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carolyn B. Benenati Notice
BENENATI - Carolyn B. of Woodmere, NY after a long battle with ALS on April 7, 2019. Beloved Wife of Gasper Cherished mother of Michael and the late Christopher. Leaves behind a large number of loving family and friends. Visiting at the Meserole Five Towns Funeral Home, 143 Lord Ave, Inwood, Wednesday 2-4, & 7-9pm Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy Foundation of Long Island at: efli.org appreciated. www.meserolefivetownsfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now