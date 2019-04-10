|
BENENATI - Carolyn B. of Woodmere, NY after a long battle with ALS on April 7, 2019. Beloved Wife of Gasper Cherished mother of Michael and the late Christopher. Leaves behind a large number of loving family and friends. Visiting at the Meserole Five Towns Funeral Home, 143 Lord Ave, Inwood, Wednesday 2-4, & 7-9pm Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy Foundation of Long Island at: efli.org appreciated. www.meserolefivetownsfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019