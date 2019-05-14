Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Carolyn BATTALE

Carolyn BATTALE Notice
BATTALE - Carolyn T. of Farmingdale on May 11, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Karen Hicks (Don) and Keith (Kim). Cherished grandmother of Jessica Collins (Tim), Brian and Tyler and great grandmother of Kaylee. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday 7-9pm & Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9pm at the McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale, NY 11735. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 am @ Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massapequa. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. mccourtandtrudden.org.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019
