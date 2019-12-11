|
|
FEUER- Carolyn nee Donaldson, 56 of Glenview IL, formerly of Huntington, suddenly on December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Mike. Loving mother of Michael & Alex. Dear sister of Catherine Roberts, Christine Boccia (David), Craig Donaldson (Melissa), Elise Feuer and two other sisters -in-law. Predeceased by her parents Sophie and James Donaldson Jr. She is loved and will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation: Thursday & Friday 6-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations made to in Carolyn's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019