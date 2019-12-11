Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Feuer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Feuer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Feuer Notice
FEUER- Carolyn nee Donaldson, 56 of Glenview IL, formerly of Huntington, suddenly on December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Mike. Loving mother of Michael & Alex. Dear sister of Catherine Roberts, Christine Boccia (David), Craig Donaldson (Melissa), Elise Feuer and two other sisters -in-law. Predeceased by her parents Sophie and James Donaldson Jr. She is loved and will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation: Thursday & Friday 6-9PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations made to in Carolyn's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now