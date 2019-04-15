Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
KLAPPERSACK- Carolyn R. of Old Brookville, NY passed away on April 13, 2019 after a short illness. Carol was a graduate of the Clinical Psychology Program at Kansas University and for several years was the director of the Adolescent Unit at Queens Children's Psychiatric Hospital. An avid equestrian and gardener; she leaves behind her husband Bernie and a multitude of devoted friends of long standing. A memorial will be held Tuesday 5-7 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com Interment is private. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019
