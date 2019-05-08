Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
WALSH - Carolyn of Huntington, entered eternal rest on May 6th 2019 in her 79th year. Loving wife of the late Thomas Walsh for over 58 years. Beloved Mother of Jeanne (Ted) Hagan, Robert (Mary) Walsh, John (Christine) Walsh, Richard (Rose Ann) Walsh, Diane (the late Joseph) Lyons and Michael (Christina) Walsh. Devoted to her eighteen grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. Fond sister of Marjorie Maloney. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport Thursday 2-5 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment to follow St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2019
