MASCOLL Carson D., age 101 lifelong resident of Hempstead NY, departed this earth on April 22, 2020 to be with the Lord. Growing up during the Great Depression, he was drafted into the Army during WWII and was awarded the "Purple Heart" while serving in Europe as a Tank Commander. Upon graduation from Brooklyn Law School, Carson was the first African American to open a Law Office in the Village of Hempstead in 1953. He was also the first African American to be appointed as the Village of Hempstead Prosecutor in 1957. Additionally, he was the first African American to be appointed as the Assistant Town Attorney in 1961, Deputy County Attorney in 1971, and Executive Assistant to the Commissioner of Health of Nassau County in 1972. He was a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Beta Lambda Sigma Law Fraternity, the Hempstead Housing Authority, and served on the Village Board of Zoning Appeals under Mayors Milhim and Garner. During this time, Carson was active in politics and a parishioner of St. John's and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Beloved husband of the late Dolores. Loving father of Janet, Jeffrey and Rowena. Cherished grandfather of Claudius, Reese, and Anisa. An avid Lionel train collector, Carson will rest at Calverton National Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020