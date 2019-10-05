Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anne's R.C. Church Brentwood
CROMIE BARTLETT- Catherine A. of Brentwood on October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John H. Bartlett and Daniel Cromie. Loving mother of Robert (Nancy), George(Carol), Gerard, Donald, and Bruce (Carol) Bartlett, and the late Joseph Waters (Adriana), John Bartlett (Pat) and Laura Bartlett. Cherished Grand-mother of 15 and Great-grandmother of 15. Reposing at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood, 571 Suffolk Avenue. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 am at St. Anne's R.C. Church Brentwood. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4:00pm and 7-9:30pm.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 5, 2019
