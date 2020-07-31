GINTY - Catherine A. 85 Long time resident of Smithtown passed peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late James P. Ginty. Devoted mother of Eileen Stiene (Jim), Jim (Joan), Michael (Dawn), Kathleen Morrison (Ed), Patrick (Amy) and Mary Ellen Gaudiuso (Michael). Grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 1. Friends may call at the St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Rd. (Rt 25) on Sunday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at Sts. Philip & James RC Church, St. James on Monday at 10:30am. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 31, 2020.