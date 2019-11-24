Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Catherine A. Raiser


1965 - 2019
RAISER - Catherine A., 54, passed peacefully on November 21, 2019, at home in Cold Spring Harbor, NY. Catherine was born September 9, 1965 to the late Gloria E. Raiser and George D. Raiser. Catherine is survived her three brothers James, George, and Charles. Adored aunt to Christopher, Daniel, Carolyn, James, and George. The family is to rec-eive friends at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY on Monday, November 25 from 10:00 - 11:00am. Funeral Service to follow.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019
