AHLSTROM - Catherine M., Entered eternal life on April 8th, 2020. Daughter of the late James A. and Ann E. Brennan Harmon of Brooklyn, New York. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Ahlstrom. Devoted mother to Ann E. Ahlstrom-Saxer (Edward), Robert J. (Theresa), and the late John F. (Laura) Ahlstrom. Adored Nana to Michael, Timothy, Robert, Gregory, Patricia, Gabriel, and Liam. Long time resident of East Williston and formerly of Queens Village Long time parishoner of St. Aidan's, Williston Park and Our Lady of Lourdes, Queens Village. Catherine was raised in Flatbush Brooklyn and attended St. Francis of Assisi Grammar School and St. Francis Xavier Academy High School. Survived by her sister Barbara Harmon Barrett of Boca Raton, Florida and her life-long friend Sister Elizabeth Conyers, FFM. Predeceased by her sisters Ann Harmon Hansen, Lois Harmon Abrams, and Elizabeth Harmon Wingert. She will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Catherine was a devout Catholic, proud of her family, her Irish heritage, and possessed a keen wit and intellect. Her greatest joys were her Faith and Family. Private arrangements were handled by Brueggemann Funeral Home. A Requiem Mass will be said in her honor at St. Elizabeth of Hungary at a later date. "And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020