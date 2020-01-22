Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Levittown, NY
BENTIVEGNA - Catherine Frances of Levittown, NY on January 20, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Patrick, Joseph (Nancy), and Thomas. Cher-ished by her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:30 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown. Cremation Private. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
