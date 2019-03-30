Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Seaford, NY
Interment
Following Services
National Cemetery
East Farmingdale (Pinelawn), CT
BONTEMPI - Catherine, age 102, of North Massapequa, NY passed away March 24, 2019 at her daughter's home in Waterford, CT. She was born August 13, 1916 to Angelina and James Zana in Hyde Park, PA. Catherine is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her four children: Robert, Virginia Dondero, James and his wife Danielle, and Rosemary and her husband Arnold Benak Jr., 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one sister, Dominica, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10 AM at the Maria Regina RC Church in Seaford, NY. To view the entire obituary, visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019
