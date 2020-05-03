Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Catherine Budd


1931 - 2020
Catherine Budd Notice
BUDD - Catherine A. Born March 6, 1931. Passed away April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert A. Budd (deceased). Loving mother of Warren (Chris) and Robert (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Bryan and Drew (Stephanie). Great grandmother of baby Elle. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. Celebration of her life to be scheduled. Catherine was a loving woman who showed she cared through her many acts of kindness; being there for her family and friends. Her warm smile, laugh and kind heart will remain with us forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her , FREE (Family Residences & Essential Enter- prises) 191 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road, Bethpage NY 11804-1314. www.familyres.org
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
