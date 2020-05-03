|
|
BUDD - Catherine A. Born March 6, 1931. Passed away April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert A. Budd (deceased). Loving mother of Warren (Chris) and Robert (Robert). Cherished grandmother of Bryan and Drew (Stephanie). Great grandmother of baby Elle. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. Celebration of her life to be scheduled. Catherine was a loving woman who showed she cared through her many acts of kindness; being there for her family and friends. Her warm smile, laugh and kind heart will remain with us forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her , FREE (Family Residences & Essential Enter- prises) 191 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road, Bethpage NY 11804-1314. www.familyres.org
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020