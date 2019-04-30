|
CALLAHAN - Catherine C. (nee Loughlin), 96 years young of Levittown, NY on Thursday April 25, 2019. Dearest darling wife of the late Daniel J. Callahan, (LFD, USN WWII). Loving mother of Daniel Jr. (Mary), James (Mary), Robert (Late Wendy) and Cathy. Cherished grandmother of eight and great grandmother of nine with one on the way. Beloved sister of James Loughlin. Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY. Mass Thursday 10AM at St. Bernard R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2019