Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
321 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
(845) 634-6110
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
321 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
321 South Main Street
New City, NY 10956
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St Aedan's Church
Pearl River
Interment
Following Services
St. Anthony's Cemetery
Nanuet, NY
Catherine Callahan


1929 - 2020
Catherine Callahan Notice
CALLAHAN - Catherine passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. She was 90 years old. Catherine was born September 12, 1929 to Catherine and Cornelius O'Gara. She lived in Lindenhurst, NY for 54 years then moved to Pearl River, NY in 2010. Catherine was a retired library assistant. She loved to sew and sing but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Catherine is survived by her daughters Barbara Mack, Christine Callahan, Eileen Beckman (Tom), Mary Callahan, Theresa Doyle (Tony); her son John (Celine). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Eric Swidler, Aine and Molly Doyle, Andrew, Leah, and Michael Callahan, Katherine Mack Kozack, Christopher Mack and Charles Wilhelm. She was predeceased by her loving husband John, her brothers James O'Gara and Brother Andrew O'Gara FSC; her sister Sister Mary Theresa O'Gara SMR. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm at Higgins Funeral Home in New City, NY. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10am at St Aedan's Church, Pearl River, followed by interment at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Nanuet, NY
Published in Newsday on Jan. 21, 2020
