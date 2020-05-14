|
CHAVE - Catherine, "Rene" of Wantagh and Breezy Point NY passed on Tuesday May 12, 2020 and joined the love of her life George in eternal peace. Rene was born in Brooklyn, NY to William and Rita Mutell on November 28, 1936. Rene was the youngest of eight children and is survived by her brother William Mutell. The loving mother of Diane Cappiello (Robert), George (Pam), Peggy O'Donoghue (Paul), Mary Beth Smith (Greg), William (Colleen), James (Carolyn). The beloved grandmother of Ryan, Matthew, Paul, Nicole, Catherine, Sean, George V, Brenna, Peter, Abigail, Jack, Michael, Megan, William, Peggy, John, James Patrick, Bridget, Brianne, Sarah Grace, Anna and Liam. The cherished great-grandmother of Riley, Andrew, Hayes and George VI. Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by the very love and laughter she so unselfishly passed on to all who knew her. Her strength and determination were an inspiration to her children and will be the legacy passed along to her children's children. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please spread Love and Laughter to someone today.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020