CRUMLISH - Sr. Catherine, RSM, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic, and her sisters Eileen, Anne and many cousins. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent, 273 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205. Wake on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-6 pm. Mass on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to , 273 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020