Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
516-223-4200
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cecere-Pensa Funeral Home - Baldwin
2283 Grand Avenue
Baldwin, NY 11510
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Christopher RC Church
Baldwin, NY
Catherine Daly Notice
DALY - Catherine P (nee Vogelsang) of Baldwin, on October 23, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Paul. Beloved daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine Vogelsang. Dear sister of the late Joseph Vogelsang and Marie Martin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday October 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home 2283 Grand Ave. Baldwin, NY 11510. Funeral Mass Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Christopher RC Church, Baldwin, NY. Interment L.I. National Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. Please visit CecereFamilyFunerals.com.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 27, 2019
