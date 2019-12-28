|
DEMAIO - Catherine of Bohemia, NY (formerly of East Meadow, NY) on December 23, 2019 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Elizabeth Seaman (Glenn), James DeMaio (Mary), Joseph DeMaio (Joanne), RoseMarie Paige (Robert) and Anthony DeMaio (Melissa). Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, James, Joseph, Jessica, Dana and Isabelle, and great grand-mother of James and Giana. Devoted sister of John, Sammy, Nancy, Rose and the late Mario, Joseph and Albert Pontieri. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10am at St. John Nepomucene R.C. Church, Bohemia, NY. Interment following St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 28, 2019