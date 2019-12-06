Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Rd
Hauppauge, NY
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Rd
Hauppauge, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
280 East Main Street
Smithtown, NY
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Donnellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Donnellan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Donnellan Notice
DONNELLAN Catherine, of Hauppauge, formerly of Ridge-wood, passed away on December 3, 2019. Loving mother of Brian, Thomas, Chris, and the late Kerry Ann. Cherished grandmother of Sean & Jesse. Daughter of the late Anthony and Frances DiGregorio. Belo-ved sister of Barbara and Anthony. Predeceased by companion Lenny Calandra. Memorial service will be held from 2-4 and 7-9pm, Sunday, December 8th at Moloney Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd, Haup-pauge. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am, Monday Dec-ember 9th at St. Patrick's Church, 280 East Main Street, Smithtown.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
Download Now