|
|
DONNELLAN Catherine, of Hauppauge, formerly of Ridge-wood, passed away on December 3, 2019. Loving mother of Brian, Thomas, Chris, and the late Kerry Ann. Cherished grandmother of Sean & Jesse. Daughter of the late Anthony and Frances DiGregorio. Belo-ved sister of Barbara and Anthony. Predeceased by companion Lenny Calandra. Memorial service will be held from 2-4 and 7-9pm, Sunday, December 8th at Moloney Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd, Haup-pauge. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am, Monday Dec-ember 9th at St. Patrick's Church, 280 East Main Street, Smithtown.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2019