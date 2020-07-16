1/
Catherine Duggan
DUGGAN - Catherine, on July 14, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John. Beloved mother of Geraldine Heaphy (John), Nora Braito (Mike), Jean Tully (Chris), and Catherine Seel (Steve). Cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 1. Loving sister of Claire Mahoney, Gerry Conway, and the late Thomas Sullivan, Dotsy Sheehan, and Eileen Sullivan. Visitation Sunday 2pm5pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:15am at Notre Dame R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com



Published in Newsday on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
Notre Dame R.C. Church
