MARQUARDT - Catherine E. of Holbrook, formerly of North Babylon, L.I. on December 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of C.F. "Mark" and Joanne Marquardt. Dear sister of James Marquardt (Suzanne). Devoted aunt and godmother of Daniel and godmother to Adriann Cimino. Friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon, NY on Sunday 2-4:30pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, West Islip on Monday 10:30am. Interment North Babylon Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Outreach, 455 Hunter Ave, West Islip, NY 11795; Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition, www.babylonbreastcancer.org
or ASPCA, www.aspca.com
in her name, appreciated. www.boyd-spencer.com