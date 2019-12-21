|
ENOS - Catherine M. of Lynbrook on December 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Enos. Loving sister of the late Patricia Enos. Cherished cousin of the Connolly, Crowley, and Goff families. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-7 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Lynbrook. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. For further details please visit www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 21, 2019