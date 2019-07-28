|
|
CATHERINE F. DAMIANO died on July 27th, 2018 and it's been a year since her passing. William, Ellen, Damian, Brooke and Brianna are giving her long overdue Celebration of Life with the church she always Loved. All are welcome to join the Celebration at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church on July 28th Sunday Mass at 11 am and have light lunch to follow. Mom you are very much missed and we miss your story telling. You are always in our Hearts, Loved and will never be forgotten.
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019