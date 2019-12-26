|
|
FREDRICKSON - Catherine F., age 84, of Northport, NY passed peacefully on December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Fredrickson. Loving mother of Mary (the late Billy) Megill, Karen (James) Grimm, Judy (Steve) Citrin, and the late Robert Fredrickson. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Kevin, William, Alexis and Shannon. Dear sister of Margherita (John) Kniat. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:15 AM at St. Philip Neri R.C. Church, Northport, NY. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019