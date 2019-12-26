Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Philip Neri R.C. Church
Northport, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Philip Neri R.C. Church
Northport, NY
Catherine F. Fredrickson Notice
FREDRICKSON - Catherine F., age 84, of Northport, NY passed peacefully on December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Fredrickson. Loving mother of Mary (the late Billy) Megill, Karen (James) Grimm, Judy (Steve) Citrin, and the late Robert Fredrickson. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Kevin, William, Alexis and Shannon. Dear sister of Margherita (John) Kniat. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:15 AM at St. Philip Neri R.C. Church, Northport, NY. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019
