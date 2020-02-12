|
HUNERBERG- Catherine F., (90), of Garden City, NY and Sarasota, FL, on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harvey H. Hunerberg of 59 years. Catherine is survived by her children, Harvey Hunerberg and Catherine Sagevick and her younger sisters, Joan Pisoni and Dorothy DePace. Adored grandmother of six. Former Chairman of the Education Department at Hofstra University. Catherine was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Garden City, NY. Mass Friday 10am at St. Anne's R.C. Church, Garden City, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National. Cemetery, Calverton, NY, alongside her late husband Harvey.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020