GESSNER - On Friday, January 19, 2019, Catherine Ruth Gessner, loving sister, aunt and friend, passed away in Pittsfield, MA at the age of 71 following a lengthy illness. Cathy was born on August 20, 1947 in Flushing, NY to Robert and Ruth Shirley (Donaldson) Gessner. She grew up in Plainview Long Island, graduated from Plainview Old Bethpage High School, and enjoyed a long career as a production manager developing text books for Scholastic books. Cathy had a great love for the family cabin (the Shack) along the Housatonic River in New Milford, CT and cherished the wonderful summer days spent there. She had a passion for reading, sewing, and animals especially her many cats. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's International Lutheran Church and spent many volunteer hours working at the Church. Cathy particularly enjoyed time spent with her nieces and nephews. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bob, and niece Jennifer. She is survived by her sister Betty-Jean Roppolo (Charlie), brother Richard (Kimberley), sister-in-law Karen, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at St. Paul's International Lutheran Church, 262-22 Union Tpke, Floral Park, New York at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's.