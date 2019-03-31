Home

William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
SULLIVAN - Catherine Grace of Massapequa on March 29, 2019. Founding Member of Maria Regina Church for over 54 years & Past President of Rosary Society. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of James, Mary, Michael (Patti), Cathy (Rick) Safarik, Ruth (Robert) Bartels, and Thomas (Debbie). Adored & Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Katie, Kerry, David, Meghan, Michael, Rachel and Daniel. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-4 & 7-9pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019
