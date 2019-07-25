Home

FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul
Hempstead, NY
HARAMIS-Catherine, longtime Lynbrook resident on July 24, 2019. Former owner of Five Corners Sweet Shop in Lynbrook. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Peter and his wife Roseann and Carol Krimitsos and her husband Jimmy. Dear grandmother of Chris Krimitsos (Antonia), Tom Krimitsos (Christiana) and step grandmother of Lauren and Steven. Adored great grandmother of Angela, Dimitri, Katerina and Christina. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home Inc., 34 Hempstead Avenue (Corner Peninsula Blvd) Lyn-brook. Funeral Saturday 11:00AM at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul; Hempstead. Interment Greenfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition; 218 North Wellwood Avenue; Suite #2; Lindenhurst, NY 11757. www.flinchandbruns.com
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019
