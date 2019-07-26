Home

Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
HASSETT - Catherine, 85, of Farmingdale on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years to Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Karen), John, Peter (Jackie), Catherine Saur (Pat), Richard (Tammy) and William (Laura). Cherished grand-mother of Eric, Bryan, Andrew, William (Kristina), Rebecca, Skyler, Christina, Hunter, Thomas, William, Jr. and great grandmother of Scott. Devoted sister of Victoria Donnelly and Frances Guldan. The family will receive visitors Saturday, 7-9 pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7- 9 pm at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Catherine's memory to the ;
