HEALEY - Catherine of Rockville Centre, NY on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Loving mother of Kathleen Greiner, Patricia Healey, Eileen Schmitt (Dan), Maureen Meier, Michael (Jen-nifer), Colleen Buscemi (Vincent) and Ilene Brannigan. Cherished grandmother of Laura, Melissa, Joseph, Christine, James, Robert, Brendan and Michael B. Great grandmother of eleven. Reposing Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue Today 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, 10 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019