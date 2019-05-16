Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Reposing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Rockville Centre, NY
View Map
Catherine Healey
Catherine Healey Notice
HEALEY - Catherine of Rockville Centre, NY on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Loving mother of Kathleen Greiner, Patricia Healey, Eileen Schmitt (Dan), Maureen Meier, Michael (Jen-nifer), Colleen Buscemi (Vincent) and Ilene Brannigan. Cherished grandmother of Laura, Melissa, Joseph, Christine, James, Robert, Brendan and Michael B. Great grandmother of eleven. Reposing Macken Mortuary Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue Today 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Friday St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, 10 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on May 16, 2019
