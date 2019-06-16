|
Henn - Catherine on June 12, 2019 of Hicksville predeceased by beloved husband Joseph A. Caring Mother to Joseph (Carolyn), Catherine (Robert) McCarthy, and the late Paul. Cherished Grandmother to Joseph, Christina, Catherine, and Evelyn. Friend's may visit at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville, Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral service Tuesday 10:00 am at the Fueral Home. Interment to follow at Pine-lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019