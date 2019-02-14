|
|
ADAMS - Catherine J., 92, of Plainview, NY on February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother to James (Judy), Valorie Sheehan (Jack), Constance MacKay (John), Douglas (Diane) and Dean (Teresa). Adored grandmother and greatgrandmother. Long time nurse in the Plainview-OB school district. Visitation at the Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W.Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY on Thursday 7-9pm and Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral service Saturday, 9:00am at the Plainview Reformed Church, 560 Old Bethpage Road Plainview, NY. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kew Gardens, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Plainview Reformed Church in memory of Catherine Adams.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019