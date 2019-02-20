|
|
WRAY - Catherine J., 86, of Bethpage, NY passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Hamilton, Kevin (Carol), Holly Hargett (Frank) and Scott. Adored grandmother of Alex-andra, Courtney, Kaylie, Kelsey and Nicholas. Cherished sister of Marie Moretti (the late Frank) and the late Vincent Panettieri (Bess). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Friday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:45 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019