Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Wray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine J. Wray

Notice Condolences Flowers

Catherine J. Wray Notice
WRAY - Catherine J., 86, of Bethpage, NY passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Hamilton, Kevin (Carol), Holly Hargett (Frank) and Scott. Adored grandmother of Alex-andra, Courtney, Kaylie, Kelsey and Nicholas. Cherished sister of Marie Moretti (the late Frank) and the late Vincent Panettieri (Bess). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors Friday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:45 am at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
Download Now