KESSLER-Catherine on March 2, 2019 of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Wantagh. Beloved wife of the late George and loving mother of Cathie (the late Vincent) Mollo, Donald (the late Cathy), Robert (Jennifer) and Mary (Maurice) Restrepo, and the late Richard. Also survived by daughter-in-law Joan Kessler. Cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grand-mother of 18 and one great-great-grandchild. Friends and family may visit at the Wantagh Abbey Inc., 3374 Park Ave., Wantagh on Thursday from 7-9 & Friday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 9:30 am at St. Frances de Chantal RC Church followed by interment in St. Charles Cemetery, Farm-ingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Catherine's memory to: my.smiletrain.org and/or foodforthepoor.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019
