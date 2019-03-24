Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Ketcham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ketcham

Notice Condolences Flowers

Catherine Ketcham Notice
KETCHAM - Catherine on March 21, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of John. Cherished mother of Kyle Burkhardt (Lisa) and the late Michael Burkhardt. Adored Grandmother of Gavin, Reid, Mason and Elle. Loving sister to her seven sisters and one brother. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, in-laws and entire family. Visitation will be Sunday 6-9pm and Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc.(South Chapel), 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Making Headway, Makingheadway.org-donate- For more information visit: Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now