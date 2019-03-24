|
|
KETCHAM - Catherine on March 21, 2019 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of John. Cherished mother of Kyle Burkhardt (Lisa) and the late Michael Burkhardt. Adored Grandmother of Gavin, Reid, Mason and Elle. Loving sister to her seven sisters and one brother. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, in-laws and entire family. Visitation will be Sunday 6-9pm and Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc.(South Chapel), 4980 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Making Headway, Makingheadway.org-donate- For more information visit: Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019