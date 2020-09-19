1/1
Catherine Kinsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSEY - Catherine, 101, of Sayville, LI, died on September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Patricia (the late Robert) Castellani, Donald (Margaret), Mary Lou (Robert) Homestead, Kathleen (Robert) Gerdts, David and Andrew (Susan). Proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of seven. Funeral Mass 11:15am Monday, September 21st, at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. In lieu of flowers contributions to either, LI American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology or Good Shepherd Hospice, are appreciated by the family. For more information or to offer a condolence please visit www.raynordandrea.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved