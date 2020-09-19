Catherine Kinsey

KINSEY - Catherine, 101, of Sayville, LI, died on September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Patricia (the late Robert) Castellani, Donald (Margaret), Mary Lou (Robert) Homestead, Kathleen (Robert) Gerdts, David and Andrew (Susan). Proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of seven. Funeral Mass 11:15am Monday, September 21st, at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. In lieu of flowers contributions to either, LI American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology or Good Shepherd Hospice, are appreciated by the family. For more information or to offer a condolence please visit www.raynordandrea.com