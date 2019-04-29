Home

Bloomfield Presbyterian Church
147 Broad St
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Tassel Funeral Home
337 Belleville Ave
Bloomfield, NJ
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Presbyterian Church on the Green
KOHNEN - Catherine Mary (nee Rupp), 66, of Nutley, NJ passed away on April 27, 2019. Catherine is survived by her loving husband Mathew, daughter Jennifer, son Christopher, her father Arthur Rupp, her brothers Thomas, Robert, and Richard Rupp, and her sister Theresa Cromwell. Catherine was predeceased by her mother Delores Rupp. Catherine worked as HR Specialist for IRS. Visitation: Wednesday, May 1, @ 4:00-8:00 PM, Van Tassel Funeral Home, 337 Belleville Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Funeral Service, May 2, @ 10:00 AM, Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Catherine's memory to or NAMI National Alliance of Mental Illness. Condolences @ www.vantasselfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2019
