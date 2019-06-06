|
|
LYNCH Catherine "Kay" (Nee Carolan) of Massapequa Park age 89 after a long and brave battle with cancer passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael for 66 years. Loving mother of Chris (Doreen), Greg (Joan), Gerard (Marcela), Michael (Mary D.), Ellen (Tom) Harchut and Mary (Vinny) Samuel. She was a cherished grandmother of 15 including her late grandchild Rachel. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. South Chapel 4980 Merrick Road (corner of Whitewood Drive) Massapequa Park Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral mass Saturday 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. Cremation Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to or Covenant House would be appreciated. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 6, 2019